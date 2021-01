Submitted by: Lisa Konkus, Pottsville

Ranch Seasoned Crackers or Pretzels

1 Bag Oyster Crackers or Broken beer Pretzels-Place in a bowl

Seasoning:

1 cup vegtable oil

1 envelope Ranch Dressing

1 teaspoon of Lemon Pepper

1 teaspoon Dill Weed

1 teaspoon Garlic Powder

Briskly blend all of the seasonings in oil and pour over crackers or Broken Beer pretzels that are in the bowl. Place on a baking sheet and bake at 300* for 20 min. Best if made a day before game so that the flavor sets in.