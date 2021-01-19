Submitted by: Stephanie Armstrong, Muncy

Pretzel Bites

1 tube Pillsbury pizza dough

1 c baking soda

coarse salt

1 egg white and 1 T water

variety of dipping mustards

Slice pizza dough into 1 1/2 inch strips. Next cut strips into thirds. Tie a knot in dough. Place baking soda into 1 quart of hot water. Stir well. Dunk each knot into baking soda solution and then place on baking tray. Next, brush each knot with egg white wash. Sprinkle with coarse salt. Bake 12 minutes at 350 degrees. Serve with a variety of dipping mustards.