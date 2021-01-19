Porketta and Broccoli Rabe Game Day Sandwiches

Submitted by: Lisa Sawicki, Nicholson

Ingredients

4-5 lb porkettta
Seared and roasted until Internal temperature reaches 140 degrees ( This can be done a day prior)
Broccoli Rabe
Semolina Rolls ( We use a loaf of seeded Italian bakery bread)

For the Broccoli Rabe:
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
½ tablespoon red pepper flakes
1½ pounds broccoli rabe, woody ends trimmed and discarded, stems halved lengthwise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Kosher salt, to taste

For the Sandwich:
4 semolina hero rolls
8 ounces sliced provolone cheese
Pork roast, thinly sliced

Make the broccoli rabe: In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook until the edges begin to turn golden, 1 minute, then add the red pepper flakes and cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Add the broccoli rabe and sauté until vibrant green and tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the lemon juice, then season with salt. Keep warm.

Assemble the sandwich: Preheat the oven to 450°. Slice the rolls in half lengthwise and lay them open on a sheet pan. Divide the sliced provolone between the 4 bottom halves of the bread. Bake until the cheese has melted and the bread is toasted, 5 minutes. While the bread toasts, warm the sheet pan of pork in the oven also.

