Submitted by: Abby Kavalow, Browndale

Pizza Dip

8 oz whipped cream cheese

8 oz Ragu pizza sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp Italian seasoning

1/4 cup bite size pepperoni

Mix all ingredients together in slow cooker. Cook on high for 1 hour. Serve with French bread or tortilla chips and enjoy!