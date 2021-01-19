Submitted by: Joanne Pesota, Dickson City
Pigs in the Blanket
1 large head of cabbage, cored.
3# of freshly ground pork
1 sweet onion, chopped fine
3T of butter
3 cloves of garlic, minced
3 large eggs
2&1/2 cups of cooked rice( not instant) Use white or brown
1&1/4 #’s of sauerkraut
1large can of tomato soup, diluted with half of the can of water.
Ketchup approx, 1&1/2 cups. More if needed.
Prepare your cabbage. Completely cover your cabbage and boil. Remove the outer leaves, one by one. Cool and trim the tough vein.
Filling:
Mix all of the ingredients except the soup, cabbage and sauerkraut.
Fill your cabbage leaves with the meat mixture and roll tightly.
In a large roasting pan, make a layer of rolled pigs, top with sauerkraut, soup and cabbage. Repeat.
Bake, covered at 350 degrees for approx. 2 hours.