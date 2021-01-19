Submitted by: Joanne Pesota, Dickson City

Pigs in the Blanket



1 large head of cabbage, cored.

3# of freshly ground pork

1 sweet onion, chopped fine

3T of butter

3 cloves of garlic, minced

3 large eggs

2&1/2 cups of cooked rice( not instant) Use white or brown

1&1/4 #’s of sauerkraut

1large can of tomato soup, diluted with half of the can of water.

Ketchup approx, 1&1/2 cups. More if needed.



Prepare your cabbage. Completely cover your cabbage and boil. Remove the outer leaves, one by one. Cool and trim the tough vein.



Filling:

Mix all of the ingredients except the soup, cabbage and sauerkraut.

Fill your cabbage leaves with the meat mixture and roll tightly.

In a large roasting pan, make a layer of rolled pigs, top with sauerkraut, soup and cabbage. Repeat.

Bake, covered at 350 degrees for approx. 2 hours.