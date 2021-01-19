Submitted by: Khristine Kauffman, Lewisburg

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients

4 -5 green peppers or 12 -18 small peppers of your choice

1 1/2 lb thinly sliced steak

2 pkg sliced mushrooms

1 yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 pkg provolone cheese

dash of your favorite steak seasoning

2-3 clove s minced garlic

2 Tbsp olive oil

Preheat oven to 350 F.

In a large, deep skillet, combine mushrooms, onions, garlic, olive oil, and steak. Cook until mushrooms and onions are tender and steak is cooked through.

Place pepper halves on a baking sheet, and fill with meat and veggie mixture. Top with provolone cheese.

Bake covered for 30 minutes, last ten minutes remove foil until cheese is just starting to turn golden brown and bubbly.

If not using mushrooms add more meat and onions.

Also good if cooked in homemade spaghetti sauce. Put filled peppers in cassorole dish and add sauce but do not totally cover peppers. Cover dish with foil and cook till heated and peppers are soft and cheese melted. Remove cover last ten minutes to brown top. Cook 30 to 40 minutes.