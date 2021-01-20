Submitted by: Deirdre Spelman, Scranton

Peanut Butter Jelly No Bake Specials

1/2 Cup chunky peanut butter

1 teaspoon real vanilla extract

1/4 Cup Honey

1/2 Cup Carnation non fat dry milk powder

1/2 Cup Quakers Quick Cooking Oats

4 Tablespoons Cinnamon Graham Crackers

1/3 Cup dried Craisins( dried fruit is the jelly taste)

Combine peanut butter, vanilla and honey in a small bowl. Crush 4 Cinnamon Graham Crackers into crumbs. Stir in the Graham cracker crumbs, quick cooking oats and non fat dry milk and craisins together. Mix together then chill for 10 min. In fridge. Use a small scoop to make balls or if you don’t have one shape into balls and refrigerate till serving time. Makes 12-16 depending on how big you make the balls.