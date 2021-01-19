Submitted by: Alison Splendido, Harveys Lake
Not Buffalo Wings
Ingredients:
3/4 c red wine vinegar
3/4 tsp crushed rosemary
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp black pepper
3/4 tsp salt
1/3 c oil
Directions:
Remove excess fat/skin (scissors work fine). If wings have tips, removal is optional. Place wings in a long baking pan, lined broiler or disposal foil pan.
2 Sprinkle wings with garlic powder, salt, pepper – (all amounts are to taste). Then drizzle oil over the wings. Mix vinegar and rosemary together and set aside for later.
3 Bake at 375* for approx 50 minutes. Drain most but all not all juice from pan. Drizzle vinegar/rosemary mixture over the top of the chicken and return to oven for about 15 minutes.
4 Remove wings from oven and turn wings, sprinkle with a little more garlic powder, pepper and some salt. Splash with additional vinegar/rosemary mixture and return for 5 or 10 more minutes.
