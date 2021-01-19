Submitted by: Alison Splendido, Harveys Lake

Not Buffalo Wings

Ingredients:

3/4 c red wine vinegar

3/4 tsp crushed rosemary

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp black pepper

3/4 tsp salt

1/3 c oil

Directions:

Remove excess fat/skin (scissors work fine). If wings have tips, removal is optional. Place wings in a long baking pan, lined broiler or disposal foil pan.

2 Sprinkle wings with garlic powder, salt, pepper – (all amounts are to taste). Then drizzle oil over the wings. Mix vinegar and rosemary together and set aside for later.

3 Bake at 375* for approx 50 minutes. Drain most but all not all juice from pan. Drizzle vinegar/rosemary mixture over the top of the chicken and return to oven for about 15 minutes.

4 Remove wings from oven and turn wings, sprinkle with a little more garlic powder, pepper and some salt. Splash with additional vinegar/rosemary mixture and return for 5 or 10 more minutes.

Source: https://www.justapinch.com/recipes/appetizer/poultry-appetizer/14-buffalo-chicken-legs.html