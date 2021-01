Submitted by: Rob Jones, Carbondale

Mary Lou’s Crab Salad

3 8-ounce packages imitation crab meat

1 10-ounce jar pimento-stuffed olives

1 red onion

2 tablespoons, or to taste, mayonnaise

red pepper flakes, to taste (optional)

Chop crab meat, olives and red onion. Mix together all ingredients. Chill in the refrigerator. Serve with Ritz crackers, baguettes, etc.