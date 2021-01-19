Submitted by: Tanya Lewis, Mountain Top

Instapot Root Beer Pulled Pork

Cheap and SUPER easy!!

2 pork shoulders

Liter of root beer

Your favorite seasonings &/ or pork rub

Mustard

Vegetable oil

Buns or rolls

Set instapot to sauté.

Peel off fat from pork, if desired.

Cut shoulders into 4 pieces each.

Rub with mustard and roll in your favorite seasonings (I use oregano, thyme, Italian seasonings, adobo and a pork rub).

Add oil to pot, covering the bottom. Sauté each piece of pork until browned, approx five mins.

Scrape the bottom.

Slowly Add root beer, enough to cover the pork.

Set on pressure cook and cook for an hour. Let the pin drop and settle for additional 20 mins.

Take out the pork; use a fork to “pull” the pork apart. Place it all back in the pot and either serve as it is or add a bottle of your favorite BBQ sauce! We like the Kansas City smoked BBQ sauce and potato rolls.

Enjoy!

Note: If you make one shoulder, 2 cans of root beer should do the trick. Trust me. You want to make two. Everyone will be going back for seconds! You’re welcome!