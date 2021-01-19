Hot Wing Dip

Submitted by: Maria Art, Jermyn

2 cans of chicken drained
2 blocks of Cream cheese
1/3 cup Franks Hot sauce
2 bags of Tortilla Chips

Melt the Cream cheese in a crock pot slowly mixing as you add the chicken, break it apart while adding it & keep stirring slowly. Once all the cheese is melted & your chicken is incorporated, add the Hot Sauce to taste. 1/3 cup will make it quite tangy. Sometimes, less is better. Add a bit then taste it. You can always add. 2 bags of Tortilla chips for dipping. This can be made stove top but, will burn if you aren’t careful.

