Submitted by: Alesia Robbins Grodis, Forty Fort
Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip
1 pkg cream cheese; 6 oz
Can of artichokes pkg in water
Pkg of frozen chopped spinach; thawed
1/3 c Parmigiana cheese; grated
1/4 c mayonnaise
1/4 c sour cream
1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp garlic powder
Add artichokes with water and spinach to sauce pan. bring to a boil and cook until tender and drain. Discard liquid. Add remaining ingredients to the mix. Stir together. Taste and add adjust spices to your liking.Put mixture in a mini crockpot to serve with your favorite tortilla chips. Enjoy!