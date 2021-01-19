Submitted by: Alesia Robbins Grodis, Forty Fort

Hot Spinach Artichoke Dip

1 pkg cream cheese; 6 oz

Can of artichokes pkg in water

Pkg of frozen chopped spinach; thawed

1/3 c Parmigiana cheese; grated

1/4 c mayonnaise

1/4 c sour cream

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp garlic powder

Add artichokes with water and spinach to sauce pan. bring to a boil and cook until tender and drain. Discard liquid. Add remaining ingredients to the mix. Stir together. Taste and add adjust spices to your liking.Put mixture in a mini crockpot to serve with your favorite tortilla chips. Enjoy!