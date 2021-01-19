Submitted by: Kyle Laubach, Elysburg

Hot Italian Sliders

1/2 pound Salami

1/2 pound Pepperoni

1/2 pound Ham

6 slices Provolone

12 Slider buns

2 tablespoons Butter, melted

1 tablespoon Grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cut slider buns in half and set the tops to the side.

Place the bottom half of the slider buns on a baking sheet.

Layer the deli meat on the slider buns ending with a layer of provolone cheese.

Place the top buns on the sliders.

Cover the dish with foil and bake for 15 minutes

In a small bowl mix together the Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning.

After 15 minutes remove the sliders from the oven and brush the tops of the buns with melted butter, then sprinkle the Parmesan mixture over them.

Bake for 5 minutes more then serve immediately.