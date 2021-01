Submitted by: Beverly James, Dallas

Hot Crab Fondue

Mix together- 8oz. softened cream cheese, 11/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese, 1/3 cup Miracle Whip, 6oz. Can crab meat, 4 chopped green onions. Heat in 350 oven about 30 minutes until hot and bubbly. Serve in fondue pot with cubes of fresh French bread. Enjoy!