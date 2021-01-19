Submitted by: Lori Noble, Turbotville

Homemade Sticky Buns

Ingredients:

one small package of vanilla pudding (not instant)

one stick of butter

1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/2 cup brown sugar

3 tablespoons milk

two loaves of frozen bread

Instructions:

Butter 9 x 13“ pan; drizzle dark Karo syrup on bottom of pan. Tear one loaf of bread in the bottom of the pan. On stove top, melt one stick of butter. Combine with cinnamon, brown sugar, pudding mix and milk until mixed well. Poor topping over bread in pan. Tear second loaf over first one. Let rise for 1/2 hour. Bake 30 minutes at 350°. Enjoy!