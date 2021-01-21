Submitted by Rich Spinosi, Lake Ariel

Hillbilly Caviar

1 (15 ounce) can black beans

1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans

1 (15 ounce)can white corn

1 red pepper

1 yellow pepper (you can use green or orange)

1 medium onion

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup oil (veggy or Olive)

2 tablespoons of cold water

1 teaspoonsalt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Rinse and drain all beans and corn. Dice peppers and onion mix together in a bowl. In a sauce pan add sugar,vinegar,oil,water,salt and pepper and bring to a boil.Let sauce cool(1 hour). Pour over veegy mixture. refrigerate for 3-4 hours or overnight. Serve with Tostito’s scoops. keep a hot or mild sauce next to scoops to dash on each scoop. Enjoy!