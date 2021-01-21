Submitted by Rich Spinosi, Lake Ariel
Hillbilly Caviar
1 (15 ounce) can black beans
1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans
1 (15 ounce)can white corn
1 red pepper
1 yellow pepper (you can use green or orange)
1 medium onion
1/2 cup sugar
3/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 cup oil (veggy or Olive)
2 tablespoons of cold water
1 teaspoonsalt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Rinse and drain all beans and corn. Dice peppers and onion mix together in a bowl. In a sauce pan add sugar,vinegar,oil,water,salt and pepper and bring to a boil.Let sauce cool(1 hour). Pour over veegy mixture. refrigerate for 3-4 hours or overnight. Serve with Tostito’s scoops. keep a hot or mild sauce next to scoops to dash on each scoop. Enjoy!