Submitted by: Jacqueline Jacek, Duryea

Creamy Potatoes Soup in the Crockpot

1 bag frozen hash browns,

1can cream of chicken soup

1 32 oz. chicken broth

bag of real bacon bits

1 8 oz. cream cheese



Put hash browns,cream of chicken soup, 32oz. Chicken broth and 1/4 of bacon bits in crockpot. Cool on low for 8 hrs. At last hour in crockpot put in cream cheese. Serve with shredded cheddar cheese and more bacon bits. Delicious