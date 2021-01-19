Chicken Wing Dip

Submitted by: Deanne Brown, Kingston

Chicken Wing Dip

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup chopped cooked chicken breast
1/2 cup Buffalo wing sauce
1/2 cup ranch or blue cheese salad dressing
2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese
French bread baguette slices, celery ribs or tortilla chips
Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Spread cream cheese into an ungreased shallow 1-qt. baking dish. Layer with chicken, wing sauce and salad dressing. Sprinkle with cheese.
  2. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 20-25 minutes. Serve with baguette slices.

