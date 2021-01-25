Submitted by: Bonnie J Michael, Turbotville

Cheeseburger Quesadillas

Add 1 tbsp. butter or oil to fry pan and sauté chopped or sliced onions till clear. Add 1 lb of ground beef and brown till fully done. Wipe out pan and brown one side of tortilla; when browned, turn over and add ground beef with onions, salt and pepper and add desired flavor of cheese and condiments. Add another browned on one side tortilla, turn filled tortillas over and heat till that side of tortilla is brown and cheese is melted and serve. You can also make with one tortilla by filling halfway and folding it in half.