Submitted by: Melanie Marsh, Honesdale
Buffalo Chicken Sausage Rolls
1 pkg of puff pastry
1 lb ground chicken
1/2 lb plain pork sausage meat
1/2 milk, for brushing pastry
Flour, for dusting
Buffalo Wing Sauce, for dipping
- Pre-heat oven to 400°F
- Mix chicken ground chicken with pork sausage, when fully blended put in fridge to keep chilled.
- Roll out puff pastry on a flour dusted surface, until about 1/4 inch thick. (If frozen, make sure it’s thawed out completely before trying to roll)
- Divide puff pastry into three sections using sharp knife or pizza cutter.
- Remove meat mixture from fridge and roll into 3/4” logs to fit from the top to bottom of a section of puff pastry, on the right side.
- Brush the right edge of the puff pastry with milk, fold the left side of the pastry over the meat and press edges to seal. (I fork press, as it help avoid separation while cooking from the pastry “puffing”)
- Cut pastry logs into 2” sections, cut an “air slit” on the top of each section to allow steam to release while cooking.
- Line baking sheet with parchment paper, arrange cut “sausage rolls” 1.5 in apart all the way around.
- Repeat steps 4-7 until pastry is finished.
- Brush all rolls with milk and back for 15-20mins or browned. Place on rack to cool.
- Eat at room temperature, serve with hot sauce for dipping.