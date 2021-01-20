Submitted by: Lynn Angelo, Archbald

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Serves 8

1 pound of lean ground chicken

2 cloves of garlic or 2 tablespoons of jarred minced garlic

1 egg

1/2 cup of Italian-style bread crumbs

1 tablespoon of ranch dressing

1/4 cup of blue cheese crumbles/cubes

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

1 cup of buffalo sauce

PREHEAT oven to 400 Degrees

With a fork stir chicken, garlic,ranch,egg & bread crumbs

Stir till all mixed, use a ice cream scooper and scoop out mixture & roll into a ball

Place a cube of blue cheese into center of each ball & then press to close so that cheese is covered.

Place meatballs on a non-stick sheet & bake for 16-18 minutes or entirely baked.

Place meatballs into a crockpot or slow cooker & add butter, buffalo sauce and place on high for 20 minutes.

Enjoy!