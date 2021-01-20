Submitted by: Lynn Angelo, Archbald
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
Serves 8
1 pound of lean ground chicken
2 cloves of garlic or 2 tablespoons of jarred minced garlic
1 egg
1/2 cup of Italian-style bread crumbs
1 tablespoon of ranch dressing
1/4 cup of blue cheese crumbles/cubes
2 tablespoons of unsalted butter
1 cup of buffalo sauce
PREHEAT oven to 400 Degrees
With a fork stir chicken, garlic,ranch,egg & bread crumbs
Stir till all mixed, use a ice cream scooper and scoop out mixture & roll into a ball
Place a cube of blue cheese into center of each ball & then press to close so that cheese is covered.
Place meatballs on a non-stick sheet & bake for 16-18 minutes or entirely baked.
Place meatballs into a crockpot or slow cooker & add butter, buffalo sauce and place on high for 20 minutes.
Enjoy!