Submitted by: Katrina Domkowski, Plymouth

Banging Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

one cooked grocery store rotisserie chicken

one 16-oz package of cream cheese

Favorite Buffalo Sauce – at least a cup, but to your taste

A few shakes of Tapito hot sauce

Pull all chicken off bone, toss all ingredients into crock pot – turn to low or warm, and let it melt together and get gooey for at least an hour – enjoy with chips, breads, and more!