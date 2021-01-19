Submitted by: Pamela Hemphill, Watsontown

Baked Buffalo Wings

1 stick of butter

1/2 cup Frank’s hot sauce

2 teaspoons garlic salt

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Frozen chicken wings

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Over low heat, slowly melt together the butter, Frank’s hot sauce, garlic salt and Worcestershire sauce in uncovered sauce pan while chicken wings are baking, stirring occasionally.

Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray. Place frozen chicken wings on baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes. Remove from oven, dip wings in sauce mixture, and return to oven and bake 30 minutes more. (You may want to either drain liquid from sheet pan before replacing wings after dipping in sauce, or switch to another foil-lined, sprayed baking sheet) When done, place in crockpot to keep warm and pour remaining sauce over cooked wings.