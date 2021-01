Submitted by Ed Kaminski, Mountain Top

Bacon Hot Dog Bites

1 1/2 lb bacon

1 lb hot dogs

1c brown sugar

1 c chili sauce

1/2 c mayo

Cut bacon strips in half

Cut hot dogs in 4

Wrap bacon around hot dog pieces and use tooth pic to secure

Bake at 450×25 min, drain grease.

Mix mayo, chilie sauce, brown sugar. Pour over hot dogs and bake at 400 x 20-25 more min