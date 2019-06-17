Pa Live! FAQ

What is Pa Live?

Pa Live! is the only LIVE, afternoon lifestyle show in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Pa Live! airs weekdays at 4pm on WBRE-TV.

Where is Pa Live recorded?

Pa Live! is broadcast live each weekday afternoon from the Pa Live studio at 62 South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pa 18701. We are located across from the Osterhout Library and next to Boscov’s Department store.

I was on Pa Live, can I view a clip of my segment?

Each day we upload clips from our show to our webpage, www.pahomepage.com/palive. We also have a facebook page, www.facebook.com/pa.live.wbre and you can follow us on twitter @PA_Live.

I am coming on the show, where should I park?

Unfortunately, we are unable to provide visitor parking within our studio parking lot. There is meter parking available on S. Franklin St. or you can park in the Boscov’s parking garage located directly next door. If you have special parking needs please let us know beforehand and we will make accommodations.

How should I dress?

Dress to Impress: We ask all of our on-air guests to wear appropriate clothing for their television appearance. Jewel tone colored clothing looks great on TV. Bright red, emerald green, sapphire blue, etc. Ladies are urged to wear clothing such as blouses, dress pants, dresses and blazers and men are asked to also wear bright solid colors, button-down dress shirts and neutral pants. Intricate patterns do not photograph well, solids look best. Sunglasses, hats, clothing with logos, cut off shorts, casual tank tops and flip flops are prohibited. This is a working television studio and proper foot coverings is required for safety reasons.

If you are part of a theatre group and have special costumes, please alert the producers before your arrival. If you are part of a group that has an event specific tee-shirt we welcome you to show off your threads in support of your upcoming event.

What should I bring?

That depends on what you are presenting on our show! If you are a kitchen guest click here to see what is needed for our cooking segments. Musical guests should click here to learn about performing on our show. All other guests should bring what is needed to demonstrate or promote your upcoming event. If you have any special requests or needs for your segment, please call us ahead of time so we can coordinate your visit.

Who can come on the show?

Everyone is welcome to come on Pa Live! Our show is perfect for promoting your future community event, fundraisers, school performances and activities, community theatre, musical groups, and restaurants just to name a few. Anyone coming on our show needs to fill out a talent release form. Children under the age of 18 will need aparent or guardian to sign on their behalf.

What time should I show up?

All guests should report to 62. S Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701. Please report to our front desk lobby before you start to unload any equipment. Bands, musicians and performance groups are asked to arrive no later than 2:30pm. You will need to bring your own equipment. Kitchen guests should arrive at 3:00pm. You may use the parking lot to unload large equipment into the studio, but you will need to move your vehicle once all equipment has been unloaded. All other guests should arrive no later than 3:30pm.

Do I need to sign any paperwork before I appear on the show?

Yes, it is a requirement of all guests appearing on the show to sign a talent release form before appearing on the show. All children under the age of 18 will need a talent release waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian. This is a legal document and we cannot make any exceptions for children who do not arrive with a signed form. You can download and sign the document before you arrive to save time.

Download the Pa Live! On-Air Waiver

We have a lot of Equipment, can we park in your parking lot?

Unfortunately, we do not have visitor parking in the lot located next to our studios. Once you check in with security at our front desk, you can pull your car into our parking lot and unload your equipment directly into our studio. Once you are finished you must move your car or it will be towed.