(WHTM) – A new Franklin & Marshall College Poll shows Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey holding his lead over Republican Dave McCormick in a preview of a potential 2024 Senate race.

The poll of 873 registered Pennsylvania voters shows Casey leading with 46% to McCormick’s 39%.

This number is similar to an April poll that showed Casey leading McCormick 42% to 35% prior to McCormick formally entering the race.

Casey also received a 36% job approval rating in the poll, slightly lower than his rating prior to the 2018 election.

More than half of the voters surveyed (55%) said they believe Pennsylvania is on the wrong track. The poll also found 50% of voters believe they are worse off than they were a year ago, up from 39% in August.

Tied for the top two issues in the state were the economy/finances and government/politicians with 18% each.

Crime/drugs/violence followed with 13% and education was the fourth-biggest issue at 8%.

In the Republican presidential primary, former President Donald Trump led with 55% support, up from 39% in August. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis received 14% (down from 21% in August) and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley received 9% (up from 5% in August).

Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, Mike Pence, Chris Christie each received less than 5%.

The Franklin & Marshall College poll was conducted between Oct. 11-22 with 393 Democrats, 359 Republicans, and 121 independents surveyed. The sample error is +/- 4.1% and is larger for subgroups, including the Republican primary, at +/-6.4%.