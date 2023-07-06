EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania district attorney is taking his message about opioids to the radio waves and beyond.

Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters says children are buying drugs online to help them concentrate, study or relax when in reality, they’ve purchased fentanyl.

“Every child has access to the internet and that means they have access to fake websites that sell phony pills.”

“One pill can kill. This is Joe Peters District Attorney from Wyoming County.”

This comes from an urgent message about fentanyl playing on radio stations Gem 99 and 100.

The public service announcement aims to fight the opioid epidemic.

Peters sat down with Eyewitness News to talk about his message to parents and students to get smart about drugs.

“What motivated me, was the fact that so many young people were being tricked into buying what ended up being fentanyl and dying,” said Peters.

“Everything on the street can contain deadly fentanyl,” Peters added.

DA Peters says Wyoming County is not unlike any other county.

“There’s the assumption that there isn’t a lot of crime here, or we could never have these horrible problems like fentanyl,” Peters explained.

The rural county isn’t immune to street drugs. But that’s not the only way fentanyl is distributed.

Peters says recently children have fallen victim to fake pharmaceutical websites created by the drug cartels.

“So the 12-year-old, the 13, 14 were finding these thinking this was a drug company” Peters explained.

Whether children are looking for drugs like Oxycontin, Percocet, or Adderall when bought from a fake website all could be potentially laced with fentanyl.

“They were getting it in the mail and two days later in the morning their parents would find them slumped over and gone,” said Peters.

“The only legitimate drugs a kid should have are those given by a doctor a pharmacist or their parents,” Peters continued.

Peters message about the dangers of opioids like fentanyl isn’t just on the radio. It’s on placemats, at local restaurants, and billboards on the side of the road.

Whether you’re a parent, foster parent, or grandparent if you see or suspect your child is involved in drug use there are many resources locally, statewide, or online.

“Or call the DA, call my office and even if it’s not our responsibility we can help direct you to get the help,” Peters explained.

“We don’t want to arrest that child we want to help the parents help their child, but we do want to know so that we can try to find out who’s selling drugs to our kids,” continued Peters.

And as guardians, Peters says parents should strive for open communication with their kids.

“You want there to be that trust. But at the same time, I tell parents this all the time, don’t be their friend, be their mother or their father or their foster parent because they need you in that role,” explained Peters.

Wyoming County also joined the law enforcement treatment initiative known as “LETI” last fall.