(WBRE/WYOU) Opioid Crisis: The Journey of Hope Continues- In our September edition of the program we featured stories of hope and recovery. We looked at the Atlas and LETI programs in the state. Talked with Lackawanna District Attorney Mark Powell and Lackawanna County Solicitor Frank Ruggerio- about the Opioid Settlement. Jazzmyn Allen interviewed Rapper Master P about the loss of his daughter. Syndey Kostus focused on “Little Feet” in Schuylkill County parents who lost children and trying to break the stigma of addiction. Thomas Battle featured a coffee shop opened by people in recovery “Hope and Coffee” in Tamaqua.