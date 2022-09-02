

Honoring the lives and journey of recovery



Sunbury and Bloomsburg, PA, September 1st, 2022 – Join United in Recovery as they honor the

lives and journey of recovery this September. From educational and community events to

naloxone distributions and a 30-day self-care challenge, Recovery Month is for everyone – every

person, every family, every community.



Since its start in 1989, National Recovery Month is held every September to promote and

support our nation’s strong and proud recovery community, new evidence-based treatment and

recovery practices, and the dedication of service providers and communities who make

recovery in all its forms possible.



“Here at United in Recovery we celebrate everyone’s path to recovery,” said Olivia Oden, Stigma

Reduction and Education Coordinator. “That is why we wanted to make sure to honor the month

with lots of events, opportunities to get involved, and informational sessions to learn more about

substance-use disorder and local resources.”



United in Recovery (cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery) is a program of the Greater Susquehanna

Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways and works to reduce drug overdoses and increase

the number of community residents in recovery by improving access to education and

treatment through supporting prevention, intervention, and community building in the fight

against substance use disorder.



United in Recovery will kick off its month-long celebration with a Recovery Symposium on

Friday, September 9, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at The Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller

Center, 120 Hardwood, Lewisburg, PA 17837. The goal of this event is to increase awareness

and understanding of substance use disorder and decrease the stigma associated with this

disease. This community initiative is made possible through the generous support of

AmeriHealth Caritas Pennsylvania, Applegate Recovery, Community Care Behavioral Health

Organization, Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, and grant funding from

Pennsylvania’s Office of Attorney General.



“We look forward to celebrating those who are in recovery and connecting individuals and

families looking for recovery resources to next steps,” said Adrienne Mael, President/CEO of

Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways. “Our hope is for the

community to join us and learn what resources are available in our area.”



Doors Open at 8:30 AM, and there will be three, informative sessions starting at 9:00 AM

followed by a Q&A with a panel of experts. Community and recovery resources will also be

provided and a time for networking will conclude the event. Tickets are a suggested donation

of $10.00 per person and light refreshments will be served. Reserve tickets now at

cmcuw.org/recovery-symposium.



A free naloxone distribution event will also be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from

12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Naloxone (Narcan©) is a life-saving medication that has one purpose: to

reverse an opioid overdose. It is an opioid antagonist that is used to reverse the effects of

opioids by blocking opiate receptor sites. Community members can pick up naloxone kits

along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer

support, and basic needs assistance.



Naloxone distribution events are held monthly and at United Way’s Bloomsburg Office located

at 36 East Main Street (between Iron Street and Miller Avenue). These events are free and open

to the public. To learn more and see additional distribution dates, visit cmcuw.org/events.

Every day, we lose 14 Pennsylvanians to substance use disorder. Fear of being judged and

discriminated against can prevent people with substance use disorder (SUD) or people who

are at risk of a SUD from getting the help they need. It can also prevent caregivers and others

in the position to help from providing or seeking much needed services.



That is why United in Recovery will host United Way’s monthly Community Conversation. In

honor of Recovery Month, September’s Community Conversation will be focused on the

science and stigma behind substance use disorder. This virtual event will be held via the Zoom

platform on Wednesday, September 21st at 7:00 PM. Registration is required in advance. Visit

cmcuw.org/events to sign up today.



Self-care is often a critical component to long-term recovery. It includes nurturing both a

person’s physical and mental health and can also help prevent relapse. During recovery, some

of the key acts of self-care are connecting with other people and therapy which is why United in

Recovery offers an annual 30-day self-care challenge as part of Recovery Month. Follow the

United in Recovery Facebook page (@unitedinrecoverycolumbiamontour) for daily challenges

and inspiration. A printable version of the calendar can also be downloaded at

cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery.



“We want to cheer on those who have found recovery and support those still in the process,”

said Ms. Mael. “Together we can end overdose deaths in our local communities and reduce the

instances of substance-use disorder.”



To learn more about Recovery Month and all the events United in Recovery has planned, visit

the United Way website at cmcuw.org/unitedinrecovery or email UIR@cmcuw.org for more

information.

About Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways:



The United Way improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the

common good. We fight for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our

community and are located at 228 Arch Street, Sunbury, PA, and 36 East Main Street,

Bloomsburg, PA. To learn more, please visit www.gsvuw.org or www.cmcuw.org.