LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An initiative to reverse overdoses and get users treatment continues to grow in Lackawanna County.

More than 1500 recovery kits have been distributed since 2021.

Unfortunately, we’re seeing more and more drugs and more and more overdoses, despite a lot of efforts.”

It’s a daily battle to deter drug use and provide resources for harm reduction, but this recovery kit aims to do just that.

Inside the kit, two doses of naloxone, or Narcan are in each box.

“We will get the naloxone drugs to you free of charge, and that is the reverse drug to stop an opioid death,” said Mark Powell, Lackawanna County District Attorney.

Distribution is through the Lackawanna Recovery Coalition, an initiative by the district attorney’s office.

“The availability of naloxone is not the problem,” added DA Powell.

While the county is seeing an increase in opioid-related arrests and overdoses, Barbara Durkin, the director of the Lackawanna-Susquehanna Office of Drug and Alcohol Programs says they are also seeing an increase in connection to treatment.

“One of the focal points of our work through the recovery coalitions making sure that individuals have a connection to treatment that has occurred. People have been successful, but we’re still struggling with kind of where do we go from here,” explained Durkin.

One initiative the coalition is hoping to expand upon is an “EMS Leave Behind Program”.

Making sure these recovery kits are left with both those who are transported to the hospital after an overdose as well as those who refuse transport.

“And part of that program is having a connection to a certified recovery specialist who can either on-site at the hospital or at the person’s home immediately connect that person to treatment if they’re agreeable to that,” continued Durkin.

Also inside the recovery kit are resources for how someone can connect to treatment including a 24/7 hotline and a list of treatment centers throughout the county.

“The naloxone really is the first step that may save someone’s life, but the only way someone is going to find their way to recovery is if they get the support they need,” said DA Powell.

In January 2023, fentanyl test strips became legal in Pennsylvania.

DA Powell says they are in the process of including them in the recovery kits.

“Because that is another good step in harm reduction,” added DA Powell.

Anyone in Pennsylvania can obtain naloxone without a prescription at participating pharmacies across the state.

The Lackawanna Recovery Coalition also offers free naloxone by mail.