EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Opioids, including fentanyl continue to impact our children, families, and our communities. We are all in this together and communication is key to getting the message out, especially to our children.

One way to reach our children is in the classroom with their peers. 28/22 News recently had the opportunity to sit in on a message delivered to some teenagers thanks to a program by Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services.

With everything Greater Nanticoke Area High School’s class of 2023 has learned through the years, there’s been no lesson as painful as one in particular.

“It sucks that some of us aren’t here because of drug overdose,” said Alycia Knorr class of 2023, Greater Nanticoke Area High School.

Preventing such tragedies is why Stefanie Wolownik, a Prevention Education Specialist at Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services, has been visiting classrooms for 20 years.

“Once you’re addicted you’re no longer using to get high, you’re using to get normal,” Wolownik explained.

The prevention education specialist with Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services works in Luzerne County which ranks third among all Pennsylvania counties for overdose deaths.

“It’s like really surprising and eye opening to see how that’s come,” said Jordan Lamb, class of 2023.

“How concerning is that to you?” reporter Mark Hiller asked.

“It’s quite a bit concerning,” responded Lamb.

Wolownik discusses the danger of opioid abuse by sharing everything from statistics to visuals.

“If you put them side by side you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference what’s the real and what’s not,” Wolownik explained.

Narcotics prescribed to treat moderate and severe pain are substituted on the streets with pills laced with fentanyl.

“It’s stronger. It’s more readily available,” Wolownik continued.

Fentanyl is 50 times stronger and you cannot see it, smell it, or taste it.

“You never know. You truly never know what’s going to be in whatever you’re taking,” said Knorr.

Research shows drug usage among American adolescents is holding steady in part because it’s glamorized in pop culture and on social media.

“It’s just running rampant. People are just not seeing the dangers of it and not understanding that especially young people their brains are not fully developed yet and it makes them more susceptible to addiction,” Wolownik said.

“While the drugs may have changed, one thing hasn’t for decades now and that’s peer pressure,” Hiller added.

Multiple studies show that associating with people encouraging drug use can get you using, and addicted.

“I doubt many people just find it one day and decide to, like, ‘you know, I’m just going to try this.’ It has to (be) people introduce it to others,” says Xavier Skillens a student at Greater Nanticoke Area High School.

“Unfortunately, you know, people graduate from the snortable to the injectable,” Wolownik continued.

Wolownik hopes teaching about the dangers of opioids and addiction will sway students from using them.

“I think it opens up some kids’ eyes to what we are ingesting. Like if you are out doing drugs or smoking, drinking, it opens up your eyes to what you might be putting into your system and it’s a scary thought,” continued Knorr.

Wolownik vows to continue her mission in the schools but acknowledges the anti-drug lesson cannot end there.

Wolownik “It takes the whole community if we want to get rid of this problem if we want to make a dent in it. It has to be the whole community.” Wolownik said.

Pennsylvania public schools are required to teach students grades six through 12th about opioid use prevention.