TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — Addiction can impact people for a lifetime, and many in recovery can face a long road.

A coffee shop in Schuylkill County was founded to help in any way it can.

Something is brewing inside this quaint coffee house on Pine Street in Tamaqua, a simple store with a big mission.

“Hope & Coffee’s mission is to normalize recovery in the area and eliminate the stigma against those in recovery,” explained David Hampson, manager of Hope & Coffee.

Hope & Coffee has been serving the community since 2019. Its mission is simple: To serve a great cup of coffee and provide a place for those in recovery to gather with others who are facing the same challenges.

“So this is the vision of Lisa Scheller, herself in recovery had an idea for a recovery coffee shop European style. Where you can exchange free ideas and a safe space to talk and enjoy each others company,” said Hampson.

The shop helps those in recovery in a variety of ways, one of them being employment.

“We hire people in recovery, not exclusively but for the most part our employees are in recovery. We try to give them a stable jumping point off so they can succeed in bigger and better things as soon as they are back on their feet,” said Hampson.

The opportunity to work here helps the employees gain confidence in themselves. Some of their employees have even become managers at the shop.

“We have recovery meetings upstairs in the meeting room as well. We do it through unity recovery. The equipment was donated by Schuylkill County United Way and we can do up to seven meetings a day, seven days a week,” described Hampson.

And they don’t just help with opioid recovery. Those in recovery of all types of addiction are welcome.

“So unity recovery the meetings I was talking about, they’re called individual recovery. There’s people with gambling addictions, sex addictions, different types of addictions and all across the spectrum,” said Hampson.

Keeping a guiding light on for those struggling to re-enter society.

“A lot of times on Saturdays the only place you can go is a bar or something like that. If you’re in recovery that’s not a good environment for you so were open until midnight on Saturday so that people have a safe space in the community,” said Hampson.

David has seen the area and the mindset change dramatically just since they’ve opened.

“Its much more community focused. People that don’t know much about recovery that come in and meet us and realize that hey were just like you or anyone else,” explained Hampson.

Community members are encouraged to stop in and enjoy coffee and entertainment. The staff believes supporting the shop is supporting the community and hope for the future.

“So we do weekend music open nights on Friday we have 10-12 and 5-7 every Saturday were gonna have live performances here. Feel free to stop on in. Like I said getting a cup of coffee is supporting us and keeping us going,” said Hampson.

Hope & Coffee is for everybody, for those in recovery, those under 21, and families with children.

To learn more about Hope & Coffee, visit their website.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs website.