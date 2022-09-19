SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The goal of one Schuylkill County non-profit is to raise awareness about drug addiction and overdose.

“There is always hope. You can recover, there is help. There’s a support system, you know. Whatever you think you don’t have, you actually do have with us,” said Tammy Rusnock-Kline, a volunteer for Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet.

Hope: Something that’s more than just a word for Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet, a non-profit in Schuylkill County that spreads education and awareness about drug addiction and overdoses.

“It’s become the epidemic that we didn’t want it to become and now there’s so many people that want to volunteer, they want to help, they want to put a stop to it. We want to save our future generations,” explained Rusnock-Kline.

Rusnock-Kline lost her daughter Chrissy to substance abuse. Now, her mission is to volunteer with the nonprofit to help spread the word.

“If these resources weren’t there when I needed them for my daughter and I pray to god they were because maybe she’d still be here today,” said Rusnock-Kline.

The group held its 7th annual candlelit walk and festival back in July. Its co-founder says she and her husband started it back in 2016, when their daughter passed away from a drug overdose.

“We were so uneducated and didn’t know what to do. The stigma was so bad, we were embarrassed to ask what to do and I didn’t even know there’s a rehab in Pennsylvania,” explains Tammy Sienkiewicz, co-founder of Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet.

The event hosted carnival games and welcomed more than 20 resources for those seeking help.

“This isn’t about bad people becoming good, it’s about good people becoming well and that needs to be screamed from rooftops at this point,” said Sienkiewicz.

Faces of those who lost their lives from overdoses are hung up on a purple ribbon to be remembered, and with some hope, the memories and goals they’ll never give up on.

“No one could help you, you have to help yourself, but there are so many people out there that will help you help yourself. Reach out. You have nothing to be ashamed of. Like I said, it’s about good people getting well,” said Rusnock-Kline.

To learn more about Safer Streets for Tamaqua’s Little Feet, visit their Facebook page.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs website.