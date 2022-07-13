LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fighting opioid addiction and taking drugs off the streets, that’s the mission once again this month at Pocono Raceway.

A big drug take-back weekend is aimed at getting unused prescription drugs off the streets.

Pocono Raceway is calling on all NASCAR fans to once again help in the effort to take on opioid addiction and it’s called the Drug Take Back Weekend.

“I think we all recognize the devastating effect that opioids have had on our community. It claims the lives of 15 Pennsylvanians every single day,” explained Josh Shapiro, PA Attorney General (d).











Pennsylvania Attorney General (A.G) Josh Shapiro says that fact in itself makes the fourth annual drug take-back weekend at Pocono Raceway more important than ever before.

“Before they come to the raceway, to go in their medicine cabinet find announced prescription drugs, thrown them in a bag, bring them here to Poconos where they can safely deposit them at an Attorney General Sponsored Receptacle,” A.G. Shapiro added.

Shapiro says opioid addiction often leads to drug dealing in our neighborhoods.

“We also know that people who end up on those street corners buying those illegal drugs buying the fentanyl buying the heroin. Well, they began their journey into addiction by abusing prescription drugs,” Shapiro stated.

The President of Pocono Raceway, Ben May says NASCAR fans can easily find the drug take back receptacles.

“So when folks arrive at Pocono Raceway July 22, 23, and 24 they will see the Attorney General sponsored boxes located behind the grandstand adjacent to the very large American flag. Stop by there and deposit your prescription pills,” explained Ben May, President of Pocono Raceway.

In the last three years, the drug take-back weekend at the Pocono Raceway collected 250 pounds of drugs. Since 2017, the overall statewide program has destroyed some 251 tons of prescription drugs.