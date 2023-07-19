(WBRE/WYOU) The use and abuse of Opioids continue to impact our children, families, and communities. Opioids: Help and Hope takes a closer look at the problem and the help that is available.

We stop by a classroom where a local drug counselor speaks to students about the dangers of Fentanyl and drugs. We will also sit down with Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters who is encouraging parents to begin the conversation with their children about opioids early.

The Lackawanna County Drug Task Force and District Attorney Mark Powell stress the need for the availability of Narcan.

We also hear from Former Penn State Player Adam Taliaferro who was the keynote speaker at the Wilkes University Pain and Addiction Summit. We will also learn about a Pennsylvania Program called “Life Unites Us” that shares stories of fellow Pennsylvanians who battled addiction.