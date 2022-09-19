LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County is helping curb overdose fatalities by expanding distribution of opioid overdose reversal medication.

One of Lackawanna Recovery Coalition’s initiatives since forming in 2017 is to distribute Narcan rescue kits throughout the county.

Each kit contains helpful resource information for individuals struggling with substance use disorder.

Above all, the kit includes Narcan to reverse the life-threatening impact of an opioid overdose.

“It saves people’s lives and we are seeing that so I said I think it’s important for everyone to carry Narcan,” said Carina Havenstrite, program manager at the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office.

Lackawanna Recovery Coalition handed out its 1,000th Narcan rescue kit in August.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs website.