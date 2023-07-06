WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s no secret drug misuse is a major problem in our community. It invades all walks of life, including the sports world.

It’s why Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre invited a well-known former Penn State football player to speak at this year’s Pennsylvania Pain and Addiction Summit.

“The day after I graduated I went off to Penn State to begin my college journey,” says Adam Taliaferro.

As a then 18-year-old incoming freshman at Penn State University, Adam Taliaferro’s football future seemed bright.

But in the fifth game of the 2000 Nittany Lions football season, his life would change forever.

“I went in to make that tackle and I broke my neck and was paralyzed from the neck down,” explained Taliaferro.

Doctors said his spinal cord injury meant he most likely would never walk again.

But after spinal fusion surgery and months of grueling therapy, Taliaferro defied the odds in less than a year.

Now more than two decades later, he gave the keynote speech to medical, legal, and law enforcement professionals at the 5th Annual Pennsylvania Pain and Addiction Summit at Wilkes University.

“My main thing is just to provide folks with hope, to let them know you know we all know people that are going through addiction, that sometimes their situation seems hopeless,” continued Taliaferro.

“The doctors said I only had a three percent chance of walking again and with anyone that’s going through addiction, I’m hoping that those odds are higher,” said Taliaferro.

Those at this summit are working to help improve the odds, including Amber Mansfield.

The Pain and Addiction Summit panelist is the widow of an army veteran who succumbed to substance use disorder.

“His first real battle with opiates began was from an injury he incurred,” says Mansfield.

Army veteran Michael Mansfield died in 2016.

He’d been struggling with powerful pain medication for nearly a decade after his Humvee was struck by an IED while he was deployed on a peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

“He definitely had physical pain but I think the emotional pain was bigger,” said Mansfield.

Coping with both is very much on the minds of those who attended this day of collaboration.

“This is something whether it’s pain management or substance use disorder that is not something that can be handled by one particular profession. Physicians, pharmacists, nurses, legal professionals, and social workers. We all have to come together for this. It’s the ultimate team-based sport,” explained Thomas Franko, doctor of pharmacy.

“It’s important for me in my practice so that I could treat cancer-related pain in patients that might have substance use disorders and know how to treat them safely and effectively,” added Judith Ferraro a nurse practitioner in Clarks Summit.

It’s that philosophy that Wilkes University’s new dean of pharmacy says is being used to teach the next generation of medical professionals.

“Here at Wilkes we try and develop empathetic and compassionate pharmacists as well as nurses to be able to go out and engage with their patients, listen to them. They may not have all the answers but they should have two ears to hear, two eyes to see, and two shoulders to lean on,” said Jon Ference, Dean at Wilkes University Nesbitt School of Pharmacy.

Support and hope.

It’s what helped Taliaferro overcome paralysis.

It’s what he says can also help those trying to conquer opioid use disorder.

“So I say if I can do it, I’m no different than any of them, hopefully, they can do the same thing,” says Taliaferro.

Wilkes University’s Dr. Franko compared solving the opioid crisis to a journey of a million steps.

He added with each Pain and Addiction Summit, we are getting one step closer to the end goal.