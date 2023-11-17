Laboratory testing indicates 7 out of every 10 pills seized by DEA contain a lethal dose of fentanyl

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives served a search warrant on a home in Diamond City Thursday and say they found counterfeit prescription drugs laced with fentanyl.

According to court documents, members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force received information about drugs, specifically fentanyl and crack, being sold out of a home in Wilkes-Barre.

Detectives say they learned Tyquil Lamont Moultrie, 35, was selling the drugs out of his home at 14 John Street.

From October to November 2023, detectives made controlled purchases from Moultrie of both crack cocaine and fentanyl, court documents stated.

After positive field testing of the drugs, detectives filed a search warrant for Moultrie’s home. Police say they found Moultrie inside the home with crack, along with fentanyl in the form of blue round tablets.

Detectives stated the tablets, or pills, were stamped with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other side. This is a counterfeit form of the legitimate pharmaceutical pill “Percocet”, which normally contains oxycodone, in a 30mg dose, officials stated.

Courtesy: Drug Enforcement Administration

Police, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration have been warning the public about these illicit counterfeit street pills for several years.

“Laboratory testing indicates 7 out of every 10 pills seized by DEA contain a lethal dose of fentanyl,” the DEA states on its website. The DEA says they seized a record 62 million fentanyl pills to date in 2023.

Moultrie is facing numerous drug-related charges.