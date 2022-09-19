EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has a variety of tools to help individuals and their families overcome opioid addiction.

One of those tools implemented in June is something to make it easier to find critical services.

A Luzerne County Back Mountain Treatment Center is one of the participating facilities in this statewide effort.

“This is where we do group psychotherapy, psychoeducation, life skills groups,” said Stacey Little, Executive Director of Pyramid Healthcare.

Some life-changing work happens inside Pyramid Healthcare in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain. The licensed drug and alcohol treatment facility serves, at any one time, up to 100 adults struggling with addiction.

“It’s so important for them to understand that they are cared for, they’re loved, they deserve the best and that they deserve the life that they dream about. And they deserve recovery,” explained Little.

Pyramid Healthcare offers from 28 to as many as 180-day inpatient treatment, but not everyone in northeastern Pennsylvania dealing with substance use disorder may be aware a facility like this is in their midst. That’s where a treatment locator tool named ATLAS comes in.

“It will allow you to find the right fit for yourself or your loved one,” explained Steve Ross, special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

ATLAS is an acronym for addiction treatment locator, assessment, and standards. The platform went online in June to help point individuals in dire straits to what personally works best for them.

“With ATLAS, we will be able to monitor the quality and effectiveness of the treatment providers across our commonwealth and even more importantly it will give individuals and families a trusted resource to select the care for themselves and their loved ones,” said Ross.

ATLAS features an easy-to-use, online dashboard to search for and compare facilities whether it’s finding one conveniently located, specific services, or if your insurance is accepted. For Pyramid Healthcare, it’s an opportunity to connect clients with more than 35 programs statewide through its treatment and recovery resources.

“Anything that can increase the access and their education levels on the programs that are available is a huge asset and ATLAS does that,” said Dan Gellman, Vice President of Marketing at Pyramid Healthcare.

“There was a streamlined approach to gathering all of the vital information in order to make this platform a true success,” explained Christine Vigna-Volker, Vice President of Clinical Services and Quality Management at Pyramid Healthcare.

“I believe that it’s centrally located to a lot of the other outpatient treatment providers in the area,” said Little.

As something that’s free, confidential, and anonymous, ATLAS is already proving to be a virtual map of sorts to help people take that first step on the road to recovery.

“Our purpose is to serve, empower, and inspire hope in individuals, families, and communities to recover,” described Little.

In June, Pennsylvania became one of ten states to participate in ATLAS. Pyramid Healthcare is one of more than 500 facilities licensed with Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to enroll in ATLAS.

Facilities that missed the deadline to enroll will have the opportunity this fall.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs website.