Trade Alert: Jets sending DT Leonard Williams to Giants

The Giants have added some much needed veteran help to their young defensive line.

The team has traded for DT Leonard Williams — sending a third and a fifth-round draft pick to the New York Jets in return.

Trade: Jets traded Leonard Williams to Giants for a 3 this year and a 5 in 2021, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

More details: The 2021 5th-round pick that the Giants are trading to the Jets for Leonard Williams becomes a 4th-round pick if he signs a contract extension before the start of the league year, per source.



Jets are paying $4 million of Williams’ $6 million salary this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

Through 8 games, the Giants are tied for 9th most sacks as a team with 22, having just recorded 4 on Sunday in their loss to the Detroit Lions.

Williams has not recorded a sack yet this season.

It’s unclear if the team will make any additional moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Rumors have circulated around the future of CB Janoris Jenkins, and though multiple teams have reportedly called, it’s unknown what they’ve offered in return for the 30-year-old who currently leads the team in interceptions with 4.