RECAP: Giants fall to 0-5 in last-second loss to Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome ankle injury not long after his first career touchdown catch before backup Andy Dalton led a drive to a field goal on the final play, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the winless New York Giants 37-34 on Sunday.
Michael Gallup made two spectacular sideline catches on throws from Dalton, the second a 38-yarder to the New York 16. The Cowboys ran the clock down to 3 seconds, and Greg Zuerlein had his second game-ending kick of the season, from 34 yards.
Prescott was going down in the arms of defensive back Logan Ryan at the end of a 9-yard run in the third quarter when the Dallas quarterback’s lower right leg got caught under Ryan and appeared to snap.
Prescott reached for the leg as he writhed in pain, and TV images showed his right foot bent at an awkward angle away from his leg. He was fighting back tears as he was carted off with a cast on the leg. Most of Prescott’s teammates rushed to greet him, as did several New York players, including Ryan.
The team said Prescott had a fracture dislocation of the right ankle and was taken to a hospital, where surgery was planned later in the day.
Dalton was Cincinnati’s starter for nine seasons before the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall last spring and Dalton signed a one-year deal to be Prescott’s backup.
Dalton and rookie center Tyler Biadasz fumbled an exchange on Dalton’s first full series, setting up Devonta Freeman’s 4-yard scoring run and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas’ 2-point conversion catch for a 34-31 lead for the Giants (0-5).
After Dallas got even and forced a New York punt, Gallup made a toe-dragging 19-yard catch. Then Gallup made an over-the-shoulder grab with Dion Lewis running stride for stride. Both catches held up on review.
The Cowboys (2-3), who trailed by two touchdowns in the second quarter for their fourth straight game with a double-digit deficit, extended their lead when Ezekiel Elliott ran in from 12 yards out to make it 31-23 three plays after Prescott’s injury. Elliott had 91 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Full Box Score
PASSING
NYG
Daniel Jones: 20/33, 222 yards, Fumble lost
DAL
Dak Prescott: 14/21, 166 yards, INT
Andy Dalton: 9/11, 111 yards
Cedrick Wilson: 1/1, 11 yards, TD
RUSHING
NYG
Devonta Freeman: 17 car, 60 yards, TD
Wayne Gallman: 5 car, 24 yards
Evan Engram: 2 car, 9 yards, TD
Elijhaa Penny: 1 car, 3 yards
Daniel Jones: 2 car, -7 yards
DAL
Ezekiel Elliot: 19 car, 91 yards, 2 TD
Tony Pollard: 6 car, 30 yards
Dak Prescott: 2 car, 7 yards
RECIEVING
NYG
Darius Slayton: 8 rec, 129 yards
Golden Tate: 4 rec, 42 yards
Devonta Freeman: 2 rec, 27 yards
Evan Engram: 1 rec, 16 yards
Kaden Smith: 1 rec, 7 yards
Dion Lewis: 2 rec, 1 yard
DAL
CeeDee Lamb: 8 rec, 124 yards
Michael Gallup: 4 rec, 73 yards
Amari Cooper: 2 rec, 23 yards
Cedrick Wilson: 4 rec, 22 yards
Ezekiel Elliot: 1 rec, 14 yards
Blake Bell: 1 rec, 13 yards
Dak Prescott: 1 rec, 11 yards, TD
Dalton Schultz: 1 rec, 6 yards
Tony Pollard: 2 rec, 2 yards
KICKING/PUNTING
NYG
Graham Gano: 4/4 FG, Long 55
Riley Dixon: 2 punts, 104 yards (1 inside 20)
DAL
Greg Zuerlein: 3/3, Long 40
Chris Jones: 2 punts, 87 yards