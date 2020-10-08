Player Profile: Graham Gano

Q: Jason (Garrett) was just talking about the need to get the running game going. Going into this week, how do you balance wanting to ride the hot hand versus getting one guy going and just sticking with him, pounding the rock with him all game long?

A: I’d say first off, we always have a plan for all of our players going into the game. All of our backs will have packages in for them. Look, as you get into the game and things start declaring, you have to go with what’s working. You have to look to also at the same time stick to the plan and be able to keep the other team from guessing what you’re going to do at all times. In terms of going with the hot hand, there are times we may do that and ride that out. But at the same time, we have to make sure we complement our game plan by going in with everything we have in the arsenal.