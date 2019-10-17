Player Profile: Golden Tate Week 7

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Everson Griffen was asked what felt the best about the stress-reducing victory by the Minnesota Vikings over the New York Giants, and the 10th-year defensive end was as quick with an answer as he often is into the backfield on a pass rush.

“I’m proud of Kirk Cousins,” Griffen said. “That’s our quarterback, and people give him a lot of criticism, and he goes out there each and every week and then plays his best. This was a great game for him.”