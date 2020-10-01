Player Profile: Blake Martinez

Skip to content
PAhomepage.com
Wilkes-Barre
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Back to School with Eyewitness News
Stronger Together
Your Local Election Headquarters
I-Team
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Eyewitness To History
Eyewitness to History: 1972 Agnes Flood
Hispanic Heritage Month
Newsmakers
Producers Pod
Veterans Views
Veterans Voices
This Week In Pennsylvania
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Non-profit donates K-9 unit cameras to local police department
Video
Schuylkill County man raises funds, holds barbecues for shelter animals
Video
Driver injured after tractor-trailer rolls over in Pittston Township
How to vote on Nov 3: Tips from the PA Dept. of State
Weather
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings
Allergy Alert
Stefano’s Italian Weather Word Wednesday
Stefano at School
Severe Weather Handbook
Interactive Radar
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
High School Sports
Senior Shout-Outs 2020
Top Ten Countdown
College Sports
Golf Challenge
Nittany Nation
WBS Penguins
The Big Game
Black & Gold Today
NY Blitz
NFL Draft
Top Stories
“It’s a good choice”: District XI opts out of football state championships; will conduct only district playoffs
Video
Top Stories
Maryland commit Dippre leads Lakeland into 2020 football season
Video
2020 FRIDAY NIGHT SPORTS SHOW – Week 3 (9/25)
Video
High school football programs eyeing return to gridiron
Video
PIAA Meets Wednesday to Discuss State Playoffs & More
Video
PA Live
Pa Live! Business Sponsors
Pa Live! FAQ
Pa Live! Music
Pa Live! Kitchen
Top Stories
PA live! Thursday, Oct. 1
Video
Top Stories
PA live! 9.30.2020
Video
Top Stories
PA live! 9.29.2020
Video
PA live! 9.28.2020
Video
PA live! Mental Health Awareness Themed Show 9.25.2020
Video
PA live! 9.24.2020
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Your Photos
Clear The Shelters
Pet of the Week
Feeding NEPA
Destination PA
Remarkable Women
A Little Love
Pledge of Allegiance
No TXT NEPA
What Do You Think
NEPA Restaurants
Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser
Behind The Badge
Lifestyle
Healthbeat
Law and You
Financial Forum
Your Health Live
PA Pros
Your Wellness Network
National Prostate Awareness Month
Suicide Prevention Month
Job Corner
Eyewitness News in the Classroom
School Bus Safety
Car Seat Safety
Coupon Bug
Contests
Contests
Completed Contests
Contest Winners
Watch
Eyewitness News Live Stream
Videos
TV Schedule
Apps
About Us
WBRE FCC Public File
WYOU FCC Public File
WYOU Rescan
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
I-Team Tips
CBS Audience Services
Alexa
Nexstar Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Player Profile: Blake Martinez
NY Blitz
by: Michael Barth
Posted:
Oct 1, 2020 / 04:50 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2020 / 04:50 PM EDT