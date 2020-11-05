NY Blitz Gridiron Update: Week 9

The New York Giants have a chance at a season sweep over the Washington Football Team as they travel to FedEx Field this Sunday. The G-Men picked up their lone win of the season so far against Washington thanks to a valiant defensive stand on a potential game-winning two point conversion just three weeks ago.

They’ve leaned on the strength of that defense since. As the offense continues to struggle, it’s been the defense that has kept the Giants within striking distance over the first half of the season. The unit ranks in the top half of the league in total defense and takeaways, and they’re top ten in sacks and run defense. Safety Logan Ryan loves what he’s seen.

“I’m proud of our defense, although, you know, this is a cut and dry win or loss league,” Ryan said. “I think we’re definitely growing, I think we saw that Monday night.

“I think we gave the G.O.A.T. some issues there. We’re a bunch of tough guys who fight, regardless of our record or our standing. I’m giving it everything I’ve got every play, I know our team is playing like that, and we’re becoming a tough out for people,” Ryan added.

“I like where we’re at at all three levels and I think guys are stepping up and making plays, we just have to make game-winning plays.”

Ryan ended his presser giving credit to the Giants organization for saving his family from a serious health issue.

Ryan’s wife experienced severe stomach pains Tuesday morning and after instruction from team trainer Justin Maher to visit the ER, doctors discovered an ectopic pregnancy. Maher’s advice potentially saved Mrs. Ryan’s life, and Logan credited Joe Judge and the entire organization for their care and concern.