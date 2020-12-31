NY Blitz Gridiron Update: Week 17

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There’s one playoff scenario for the Giants this weekend and it’s pretty simple: beat the Cowboys Sunday afternoon, then watch the Eagles beat Washington Sunday night.

That first step is much easier said than done.

The Giants welcome a much different Cowboys team into MetLife than they saw down in Dallas in a 37-34 loss back in week five.

The big story in week five was the Cowboys losing Dak Prescott for the season against the Giants. Fast forward to week 17, and Andy Dalton has the Cowboys offense looking like it did with Dak under center in Dalton’s last three starts.

The Cowboys are on a three game win streak, averaging 36 points per game while Dalton has thrown seven touchdowns and just one pick while averaging 257 yards per game. The big concern for the Giants defense? Limiting the weapons around Dalton.

“They’re really finding nice ways to use those guys,” Giants head coach Joe Judge said. “They have weapons all over the field on offense, and you have to make sure you account for them.

“You have to not just know what they’re lined up in, but who’s where. We have to go ahead and play with good run defense, and you have to stop the shots down the field as well. That’s definitely how they make a lot of plays.”

“We’re not going to discredit Ezekiel Elliott, I think the offense goes through him, but they have weapons at receiver, they have a quarterback who gets the ball out quick, a quarterback who’s extremely smart, he’s taking care of the ball,” Giants safety Logan Ryan said.

“So it goes back to us having to disrupt the quarterback with our pass rush, with our disguise, having to roll it around a little bit and not be too simple, not load the box up.”

The Giants defense held teams under 17 points per game during their four game win streak. If they can hold the Cowboys under 30, they just might have a shot at a playoff berth.