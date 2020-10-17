NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 6

Michael Barth and Jared Phillips pick an All-NFC East fantasy lineup in this week’s edition of the Fantasy Spotlight! While the results haven’t been pretty in the W column for the division, there’s still plenty of fantasy production to go around, so Michael and Jared build their perfect lineup.

Jared’s Lineup:

QB – Daniel Jones (15.1 projected points): Jones has had absurdly bad touchdown luck with just one passing touchdown on the season. He’s due for positive regression and this week against a Washington team that’s 25th against fantasy QBs he’s got a great chance to turn it around.

RB – Ezekiel Elliott (21.8 projected points): Zeke is a set it and forget it guy. He’s got 20+ points in four of five games this season, he’s easily the best fantasy RB in the NFC East.

WR – Terry McLaurin (12.7 projected points): As the focal point of the Washington passing attack, he’s going to see a lot of volume against the Giants, and he’s going to turn that into a big day. Expect 10+ targets and him to easily outdo his 12.7 point projection.

TE – Evan Engram (9.7 projected points): Engram finally found pay dirt last week (although it was on the ground) and it looked like the Giants found more creative ways to get their playmaker the football. He should be busy against a defense that’s 28th against fantasy TEs this season.

Michael’s Lineup:

QB – Andy Dalton (15.2 projected points): Dalton is stepping into an offense with a ton of weapons that should allow him to have great fantasy success. He built a rapport with these guys quickly last week, going 9-11 for 111 yards replacing the injured Dak Prescott.

RB – Ezekiel Elliott (21.8 projected points): The offense will lean on Zeke more now without Prescott. He already has six touchdowns in five games and the Arizona defense has been middle of the pack in stopping the run.

WR – Darius Slayton (12.9 projected points): Slayton had eight catches for 129 yards on 11 targets Sunday and even got a touchdown taken away. He’s is far and away Daniel Jones’ favorite target and the Washington defense has given up 30+ points in four consecutive games.

TE – Zach Ertz (10.7 projected points): Ertz is coming off a one catch, six yard game — he’s going to want to change that. Carson Wentz looks to have shaken off some early struggles and while the matchup with the Baltimore Ravens defense is a tough one, the Eagles scored 29 points against a tough Steelers defense last Sunday.