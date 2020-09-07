ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is the New York Giants 2020-2021 Season Guide — everything you need to know about Big Blue this year. Click on any of the links below to go directly to a specific part of the guide.
SCHEDULE
The New York Giants have the seventh-easiest schedule this year based on the .482 combined winning percentage of their opponents (2019-20 season). Here is how the rest of the NFC made out in this year’s schedule:
Philadelphia Eagles — Eight-easiest (.486)
Dallas Cowboys — Third-easiest (.459)
The Washington Football Team — Fifth-easiest (.465)
The Giants are scheduled to play in three prime time matchups — two Monday night games (including their season opener) and one on Thursday night.
Their full 2020-2021 schedule is below.
Week 1 (9/14): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (MNF)
- 2019 record: 8-8
- All-time: Giants lead series 45-29-3
- Last meeting: (12/4/16) Steelers 24, Giants 14
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 2 (9/20): @ Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m., CBS
- 2019 record: 8-8
- All-time: Bears lead series 29-21-2
- Last meeting: (11/24/19) Bears 19, Giants 14
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 3 (9/27): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 p.m., FOX
- 2019 record: 13-3
- All-time: Giants lead series 17-16
- Last meeting: (11/12/18) Giants 27, 49ers 23
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 4 (10/4): @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX
- 2019 record: 9-7
- All-time: Rams lead series 26-16
- Last meeting: (11/5/17) Rams 51, Giants 17
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 5 (10/11): @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
- 2019 record: 8-8
- All-time: Cowboys lead series 65-48-2
- Last meeting: (11/4/19) Cowboys 37, Giants 18
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 6 (10/18): vs. The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m., FOX
- 2019 record: 3-13
- All-time: Giants lead series 102-68-4
- Last meeting: (12/22/19) Giants 41, Washington 35
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 7 (10/22): @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., FOX/NFL Network (TNF)
- 2019 record: 9-7
- All-time: Eagles lead series 85-83-2
- Last meeting: (12/29/19) Eagles 34, Giants 17
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 8 (11/2): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN (MNF)
- 2019 record: 7-9
- All-time: Giants lead series 15-7
- Last meeting: (9/22/19) Giants 32, Buccaneers 31
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 9 (11/8): @ The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m., FOX
- 2019 record: 3-13
- All-time: Giants lead series 102-68-4
- Last meeting: (12/22/19) Giants 41, Washington 35
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 10 (11/15): vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m., FOX
- 2019 record: 9-7
- All-time: Eagles lead series 85-83-2
- Last meeting: (12/29/19) Eagles 34, Giants 17
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 11: BYE
Week 12 (11/29): @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m., FOX
- 2019 record: 2-14
- All-time: Bengals lead series 6-4
- Last meeting: (11/14/16) Giants 21, Bengals 20
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 13 (12/6): @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX
- 2019 record: 11-5
- All-time: Series tied 9-9
- Last meeting: (10/22/17) Seahawks 24, Giants 7
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 14 (12/13): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m., FOX
- 2019 record: 5-10
- All-time: Giants lead series 80-45-2
- Last meeting: (10/20/19) Cardinals 27, Giants 21
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 15 (12/20): vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m., CBS
- 2019 record: 6-10
- All-time: Browns lead series 26-21-2
- Last meeting: (11/27/16) Giants 27, Browns 13
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 16 (12/27): @ Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m., FOX
- 2019 record: 14-2
- All-time: Ravens lead serids 3-2
- Last meeting: (10/16/16) Giants 27, Ravens 23
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
Week 17 (1/3): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m., FOX
- 2019 record: 8-8
- All-time: Cowboys lead series 65-48-2
- Last meeting: (11/4/19) Cowboys 37, Giants 18
- Depth Chart
- Injuries
COACHING STAFF
Head Coach Joe Judge
Joe Judge was named the 19th head coach in Giants history on Jan. 8, 2020.
Judge, 38, brings 15 years of coaching experience to his first head coaching the job, including the last eight with the New England Patriots. In 2019, Judge was both the Patriots’ special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach.
Full Biography here.
Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett
Jason Garrett is in his first season as the Giants’ offensive coordinator. It is his second stint with the team; Garrett was the Giants’ backup quarterback from 2000-03.
Garrett, spent the previous 9½ years as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. His teams were 85-67 in the regular season and won 3 NFC East titles (2014, 2016 and 2018). He was selected the NFL Coach of the Year in 2016.
Full biography here.
Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham
Patrick Graham is in his first season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator/assistant head coach. Graham was the team’s defensive line coach in 2016-17.
Graham, 41, has 11 years of NFL coaching experience with four teams. He has coached in the playoffs in eight of those seasons and has been part of teams that have won seven division titles, two conference championships and one Super Bowl (XLIX).
Full biography here.
Offense
- Quarterbacks Coach: Jerry Schuplinski
- Running Backs Coach: Burton Burns
- Tight Ends Coach: Freddie Kitchens
- Wide Receivers Coach: Tyke Tolbert
- Offensive Line Coach: Marc Colombo
- Asst. Offensive Line Coach: Ben Wilkerson
- Senior Offensive Assistant: Derek Dooley
- Offensive Assistant: Stephen Brown
- Offensive Quality Control Coach: Bobby Blick
Defense
- Defensive Line Coach: Sean Spencer
- Inside Linebackers Coach: Kevin Sherrer
- Outside Linebackers Coach: Bret Bielema
- Defensive Backs Coach: Jerome Henderson
- Asst. Defensive Backs Coach: Anthony Blevins
- Defensive Assistant: Jody Wright
- Defensive Quality Control Coach: Michael Treier
Meet the Team
Rookies
OT Andrew Thomas
Round 1, Pick 4
6’5″
315 lbs
College: Georgia
Photo: Giants.com
S Xavier McKinney
Round 2, Pick 36
6’0″
201 lbs
College: Alabama
Photo: Giants.com
OT Matt Peart
Round 3, Pick 99
6’7″
318 lbs
College: Connecticut
CB Darnay Holmes
Round 4, Pick 110
5’10”
195 lbs
College: UCLA
Photo: Giants.com
OG Shane Lemieux
Round 5, Pick 150
6’4″
310 lbs
College: Oregon
LB Cameron Brown
Round 6, Pick 183
6’5″
233 lbs
College: Penn State
Photo: Giants.com
LB Carter Coughlin
Round 7, Pick 218
6’3″
236 lbs
College: Minnesota
Photo: Giants.com
LB T.J. Brunson
Round 7, Pick 238
6’1″
230 lbs
College: South Carolina
LB Tae Crowder
Round 7, Pick 247
6’3″
235 lbs
College: Georgia