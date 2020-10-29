Giants player tests positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants announced a player in the organization has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement released this morning, the team says they were made aware of the positive test late last night.

“Late last night, we were notified that a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19. The player was immediately self-isolated, and the contact tracing process was initiated.

All of the player’s close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today. Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps.

Quest Diagnostics Training Center will remain open, and the rest of the team will follow their normal practice and meeting schedule.”

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting the player in question is a member of the offensive line.

The #Giants have quarantined all but four of their offensive linemen after one tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2020

It is unclear at this time how the positive test result impacts the team’s week 8 match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is currently scheduled to be played Monday night at Metlife Stadium.

UPDATE: 11:00 A.M.

Jordan Raanan, ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter for the New York Giants, is reporting the player who tested positive is OL Will Hernandez.

OL Will Hernandez is expected to be placed on the COVID list, per source. Several Giants OL were told to stay home Thursday. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 29, 2020

UPDATE: 11:11 A.M.

Paul Schwartz of the NY Post is reporting eight players and two coaches were told to stay home and self-isolate.

Coaches in quarantine are Bret Bielema (outside linebackers) and Jerome Henderson (defensive backs). https://t.co/TeMOBSzePZ — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) October 29, 2020

UPDATE: 11:35 A.M.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is now reporting that despite being close contacts of the player who tested positive, they are not considered to be at a high risk for infection.

As of now, the #Giants players sent home were determined to be close contacts — and not high-risk — which means they could be back tomorrow, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2020

More information on how this could impact Monday night’s game:

Anyone with “high risk” close contact exposure Wednesday would be ineligible to play Monday night against the #Bucs. The NFL’s medical experts believe none of the #Giants players qualify, so they enter a different protocol. Only LG Will Hernandez going on Reserve/COVID-19 list. https://t.co/hYPPa6e10M — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 29, 2020

UPDATE: 1:05 P.M.

During the portion of the Giants practice open to the media, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reporting all but one of the team’s starting OL was absent.

Players not spotted at Giants practice: Starting LT Andrew Thomas, starting LG Will Hernandez, starting C Nick Gates, starting RT Cam Fleming, backup OL Shane Lemieux, backup OL Spencer Pulley, practice squad OL Chad Slade and practice squad WR Binjimen Victor. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 29, 2020

All players were wearing masks under their helmets during practice.

During his press conference today, Head Coach Joe Judge said he was optimistic all quarantined players, except for G Will Hernandez, will return to the facility tomorrow pending negative test results.

We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.