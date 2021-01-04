Giants finish second in NFC East; 2021 opponents set

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants’ season ended last night when the Washington Football Team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. The team had 6-10 record in their first season under Head Coach Joe Judge.

The Giants’ full 2021 schedule won’t be released until the spring, but the slate of teams they’ll face has been finalized. They are listed below along with their 2020 regular-season record.

HOME

Atlanta Falcons (4-12)

Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

Denver Broncos (5-11)

Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

AWAY

Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

New Orleans Saints (12-4)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)

Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

Chicago Bears (8-8)

The Giants will also face the rest of the NFC East for a pair of games each, one at home and one away. They went 4-2 in the division this season, sweeping the season series against Washington.